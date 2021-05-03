 Skip to main content
The Flaming Lips tour heading to the Pageant for 2022
The Flaming Lips tour heading to the Pageant for 2022

The Flaming Lips return to the Pageant with a concert on April 4, 2022 as part of the band’s “American Head American Tour.”

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $45-$50.

The Pageant box office has not yet reopened though the venue has reopened.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

