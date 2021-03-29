 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Floozies, John Moreland and Andy Frasco coming to City Foundry STL
0 comments

The Floozies, John Moreland and Andy Frasco coming to City Foundry STL

{{featured_button_text}}
The Floozies

The Floozies

 Photo by Jenise Jensen

The Floozies, John Moreland and Andy Frasco and the U.N. are new national concerts coming to City Foundry STL (3730 Foundry Way) in socially distanced events.

Tickets are being sold in pods and COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.

The Floozies will perform for two nights, 8 p.m. April 30 and 8 p.m. May 1. Tickets are $40-$45. Andy Frasco and the U.N. will perform at 8 p.m. June 23. Tickets are $27-$33. John Moreland is at 8 p.m. May 9. Tickets are $20-$25. 

Tickets are available through ticketweb.com. Get more information at jamopresents.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 5 Weird things found in packaged food

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports