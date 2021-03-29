The Floozies, John Moreland and Andy Frasco coming to City Foundry STL

The Floozies, John Moreland and Andy Frasco and the U.N. are new national concerts coming to City Foundry STL (3730 Foundry Way) in socially distanced events.
Tickets are being sold in pods and COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.
The Floozies will perform for two nights, 8 p.m. April 30 and 8 p.m. May 1. Tickets are $40-$45. Andy Frasco and the U.N. will perform at 8 p.m. June 23. Tickets are $27-$33. John Moreland is at 8 p.m. May 9. Tickets are $20-$25.
Tickets are available through ticketweb.com. Get more information at jamopresents.com.
