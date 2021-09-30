 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Front Bottoms concert at the Pageant is sold out
0 comments

The Front Bottoms concert at the Pageant is sold out

{{featured_button_text}}
The Front Bottoms

The Front Bottoms

 Courtesy of the artist

The Front Bottoms’ Oct. 16 concert at the Pageant is sold out. Show time is at 8 p.m. Oso Oso and Sydney Sprague are also on the bill.

The Pageant requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins join Wonka movie

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News