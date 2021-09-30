The Front Bottoms concert at the Pageant is sold out

The Front Bottoms’ Oct. 16 concert at the Pageant is sold out. Show time is at 8 p.m. Oso Oso and Sydney Sprague are also on the bill.
-
Rolling Stones open tour in St. Louis with Charlie Watts tribute and numerous hits
-
The Rolling Stones advise fans to get vaccinated or tested as tour starts Sunday in St. Louis
-
Rolling Stones get moving again with tour that launches in St. Louis with opener Revivalists
-
Nikki Glaser is funny, dirty, spontaneous in sold-out homecoming show at the Factory
-
Dennis Quaid's Sheldon Concert Hall show is canceled
The Pageant requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today