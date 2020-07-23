The Funny Bone lines up its reopening, Nikki Glaser, Greg Warren are on the way

Funny Bone St. Louis is reopening July 28, jumping back into the fold with its Open Mic Night after having been closed because of the pandemic. The club will also be hosting its Best of St. Louis Showcase with Tim Convy, Nikki Glaser, Greg Warren and others July 30-Aug. 2.
Other shows include:
-- Josh Adam Meyers, Aug. 20-23
-- John Caparulo, Aug. 27-29
-- Josh Wolf, Sept. 10-12
-- Pauly Shore, Oct. 2-3
The club will be air scrubbing between shows, taking temperature checks at the door, and sanitizing before, during and after shows.
Get more information at stlouisfunnybone.com.
