The Funny Bone plans reopening, with Nikki Glaser, Greg Warren on the way
The Funny Bone plans reopening, with Nikki Glaser, Greg Warren on the way

The Funny Bone St. Louis at Westport Plaza will reopen July 28, after having been closed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Along with the return of the club's Open Mic Night, it will present its Best of St. Louis Showcase with Tim Convy, Nikki Glaser, Greg Warren and others July 30-Aug. 2.

Other shows include:

• Josh Adam Meyers, Aug. 20-23

• John Caparulo, Aug. 27-29

• Josh Wolf, Sept. 10-12

• Pauly Shore, Oct. 2-3

The club will be air-scrubbed between shows, taking temperature checks at the door, and sanitizing before, during and after shows.

Get more information at stlouisfunnybone.com.

