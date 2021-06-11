The Get Up Kids coming to Red Flag

The Get Up Kids is at Red Flag in midtown with a show on Sept. 25; show time is at 8:30 p.m.
-
Tickets are $18 at etix.com.
Get more information at redflagstl.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
