The Get Up Kids coming to Red Flag
 Courtesy of the artist

The Get Up Kids is at Red Flag in midtown with a show on Sept. 25; show time is at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $18 at etix.com.

Get more information at redflagstl.com.

Red Flag will have its grand opening in August with Fragile Porcelain Mice.

