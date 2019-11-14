Subscribe for 99¢
Courtesy of Erik Gloege

The Guess Who is at the Event Center at River City Casino with a show on May 15; show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.50-$77.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the gift shop.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

 

