The Guess Who is at the Event Center at River City Casino with a show on May 15; show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.50-$77.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the gift shop.
Get more information at rivercity.com.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
The Guess Who is at the Event Center at River City Casino with a show on May 15; show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.50-$77.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the gift shop.
Get more information at rivercity.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.