The Guess Who, Ozark Mountain Daredevils concerts at River City Casino are rescheduled
The Guess Who, Ozark Mountain Daredevils concerts at River City Casino are rescheduled

The Guess Who

The Guess Who concert and the Ozark Mountain Daredevils concert at the Event Center at River City Casino have both been rescheduled.

The Guess Who has moved from Sept. 6, 2020 to March 6, 2021 The Ozark Mountain Daredevils has moved from Sept. 27, 2020 to May 15, 2021.

Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the new date. Refunds are available for those who can’t make the new dates. New tickets are also available for the shows.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

 

