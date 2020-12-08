The Guess Who's River City Casino concert moves to November 2021

The Guess Who’s March 6, 2021 concert at the Event Center at River City Casino has been moved to Nov. 19, 2021. Ticket refunds and new ticket sales are available.
The original concert date was Sept. 6, 2020.
Get more information at rivercity.com and at ticketmaster.com.
Watch more
Some of the best views of nature are right in our backyard.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today