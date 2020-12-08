 Skip to main content
The Guess Who's River City Casino concert moves to November 2021
The Guess Who’s March 6, 2021 concert at the Event Center at River City Casino has been moved to Nov. 19, 2021. Ticket refunds and new ticket sales are available.

The original concert date was Sept. 6, 2020.

Get more information at rivercity.com and at ticketmaster.com.

 

