'The Happy Together Tour 2022' and the Fab Four coming to Family Arena separately

The Fab Four and "The Happy Together Tour 2022" are coming to the Family Arena in separate shows.

– The Fab Four, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, tickets are $30-$66, on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at ticketmaster.com

– "The Happy Together Tour 2022" with the Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Association, the Vogues, the Cowsills, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20, tickets are $50-$88, on sale at noon Jan. 21 at ticketmaster.com

Get more at familyarena.com.

