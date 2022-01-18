The Head and the Heart coming to St. Louis Music Park in October

The Head and the Heart’s “Every Shade of Blue Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park with a show at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8.
Shakey Graves is also on the bill.
Tickets are $25-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office (open Mondays and Fridays).
The show is presented by 105.7 the Point.
In a statement, the band said: “It’s wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over 2 and a half years since we last toured. We’re so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can’t wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude.”
The venue requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for entry.
