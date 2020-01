English rock band the 1975 is at Enterprise Center with a show on May 14. Also on the bill are Phoebe Bridgers and beabadoobee. Showtime is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30.50-$90.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Jan. 24 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

The tour begins April 27 in Houston, Tex.

The 1975’s new album “Notes on a Conditional Form” will be released April 24. The first single is “Me & You Together.”

