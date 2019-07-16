Subscribe for 99¢
July Fourth Boston

The Indigo Girls perform during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Indigo Girls come to the Pageant with a show on Nov. 17. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40-$50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at Suite 100 at the Pageant, and at the box office.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

