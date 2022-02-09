The Infamous Stringdusters cancel Old Rock House concert

Update: Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Infamous Stringdusters show at Old Rock House on Feb. 22 has been cancelled. All tickets have been automatically refunded. You can find all current tour dates at thestringdusters.com.

Original post: The Infamous Stringdusters is at the Old Rock House with a show on Feb. 22. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$30 at metrotix.com.

The artist is requiring all fans to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event OR full vaccination for entry to this show. Pertinent information on COVID-19 documents must be fully visible and match photo ID (card, picture of card, or photocopy).

Get more information at metrotix.com

