The Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson heading to Chaifetz Arena
The Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson heading to Chaifetz Arena

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

The Isley Brothers perform Feb. 15, 2020, at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles 

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

The Isley Brothers and Charlie Wilson are teaming up for “Night of Legends,” taking place Sept. 26 at Chaifetz Arena.

Stokely and Alex Isley are also on the bill. Alex Isley is Ernie Isley’s daughter.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $72.50-$152.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

The Isley Brothers are on the charts with new song “Friends & Family.”

 

