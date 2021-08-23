The Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson heading to Chaifetz Arena

The Isley Brothers and Charlie Wilson are teaming up for “Night of Legends,” taking place Sept. 26 at Chaifetz Arena.
Stokely and Alex Isley are also on the bill. Alex Isley is Ernie Isley’s daughter.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $72.50-$152.50 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
The Isley Brothers are on the charts with new song “Friends & Family.”
iParty: Isley Brothers perform
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts