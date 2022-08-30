The Killers' Chaifetz Arena concert is rescheduled for 2023

Update: The Killers’ Sept. 18 concert at Chaifetz Arena has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 22, 2023.

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date.

No explanation was given for the postponement. Both ticketmaster.com and Chaifetz Arena confirmed the postponement, though the band has not referenced the show on its social media.

Original post: The Killers return to Chaifetz Arena with a concert on Sept. 18, 2022. Johnny Marr is also on the bill.

Tickets are $34.25-$134.25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 23 at livenation.com

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

The Killers will release its new album “Pressure Machine” on Aug. 13.