The Killers returning to Chaifetz Arena in 2022

The Killers return to Chaifetz Arena with a concert on Sept. 18, 2022. Johnny Marr is also on the bill.
Tickets are $34.25-$134.25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 23 at livenation.com
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
The Killers will release its new album “Pressure Machine” on Aug. 13.
The pandemic shut down the band’s tour of its last album “Imploding the Mirage. Singer Brandon Flowers says “Everything came to this grinding halt. And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
