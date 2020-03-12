The Killers returning to Chaifetz Arena

The Killers is at Chaifetz Arena with a show on Sept. 20. The rock band is releasing its new album “Imploding the Mirage” on May 29. The first single is “Caution.”

Johnny Marr is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $39.50-$139.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

The list of featured artists includes Lindsey Buckingham, k.d. lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills, and Lucius. It is the first Killers album to be written and recorded since leaving their hometown of Las Vegas.

