"The Last Waltz Tour," celebrating classic band the Band’s 1976 Thanksgiving Day farewell concert that was famously documented by Martin Scorsese in “The Last Waltz,” is celebrated Nov. 20 at Stifel Theatre with Warren Haynes, Don Was, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson and more.
An all-star band is on hand as well, all to perform songs from “The Last Waltz.” Also performing are John Medeski, Terence Higgins, and Mark Mullins & the Levee Horns featuring the original horn arrangements of Allen Toussaint, Cyril Neville, Dave Malone (The Radiators) and Bob Margolin.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $49.50-$150 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.
The show is presented by Blackbird Presents.