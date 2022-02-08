 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Lumineers coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Caamp

The Lumineers

The Lumineers

 Courtesy of the artist

The Lumineers will bring its “Brightside World Tour” to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on June 8. Caamp is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $26.50-$99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at livenation.com. Fans can sign up for Verified Fan by clicking here for the best chance to get tickets.

The tour celebrates the band’s latest album “Brightside.” The tour begins May 18 in Jacksonville, FL.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Why is GOP turning its ire toward teachers and school boards?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News