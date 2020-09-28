'The Masked Singer' tour coming to Stifel Theatre is canceled after being rescheduled for 2021

Latest update: “The Masked Singer National Tour,” originally scheduled for June 6, 2020 and rescheduled for June 8, 2021 at Enterprise Center, is canceled. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded.

For purchases made in-person at the Stifel Theatre or Enterprise Center box office, the box office is closed and a reopening date has not been determined. Guests who purchased tickets at the box office should hold on to their tickets until the box office re-opens to obtain their refund.

The cancellation comes in the wake of the current pandemic.

Update: This show has been rescheduled for June 8, 2021 in the wake of the current pandemic. Tickets for the original date are valid on the new date; refunds are available within thirty days of the new show date being announced (May 13). Ticket holders will be emailed directly with details.