'The Masked Singer' tour coming to Stifel Theatre is rescheduled for 2021

Update: This show has been rescheduled for June 8, 2021 in the wake of the current pandemic. Tickets for the original date are valid on the new date; refunds are available within thirty days of the new show date being announced (May 13). Ticket holders will be emailed directly with details.

Click here and here for more information on ticket refunding.

Original post: Hit Fox television show “The Masked Singer” is hitting the road with summer with a tour coming to Stifel Theatre on June 6.

The television show is a singing competition featuring celebrities disguised in elaborate costumes while judges try to guess their identities. The touring version will feature some of the favorite characters from the show along with two celebrity guest hosts and one local celebrity who will be in disguise until the end of the night.