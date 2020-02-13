You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'The Masked Singer' tour coming to Stifel Theatre with celebrity guest hosts and a disguised local celebrity
0 comments

'The Masked Singer' tour coming to Stifel Theatre with celebrity guest hosts and a disguised local celebrity

Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
MS-S3_EP302-GG_0435.jpg

THE MASKED SINGER: Miss Monster in the “The Playoffs: Group A” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Feb 5 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Cr: Greg Gayne / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

Hit FOX television show “The Masked Singer” is hitting the road with summer with a tour coming to Stifel Theatre on June 6. The television show is a singing competition featuring celebrities disguised in elaborate costumes while judges try to guess their identities. The touring version will feature some of the favorite characters from the show along with two celebrity guest hosts and one local celebrity who will be in disguise until the end of the night.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $36.50-$76.50 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com and at Enterprise Center box office.

The tour begins May 28 in Detroit. This is the first time the show has toured. The show is in its third season.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Upcoming events

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports