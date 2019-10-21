The Mavericks come to the Pageant with a show on May 15. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, Suite 100 at the Pageant and at the box office.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
