The Mavericks' Pageant concert is rescheduled
Update: The Mavericks’ concert originally scheduled for 2020 at the Pageant has been rescheduled for Sept. 30, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date.

Show time is at 8 p.m. for this stop on the “En Español’ World Tour.” 

Tickets start at $35. New tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 28 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Original post: The Mavericks come to the Pageant with a show on May 15. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, Suite 100 at the Pageant and at the box office.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

