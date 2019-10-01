Subscribe for 99¢
The Midnight Hour

The Midnight Hour with Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge

Courtesy of Mike Miller

The Midnight Hour with Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge moves from the Firebird, which is temporarily closed, to Off Broadway.

DJ Hal Greens is also on the bill.

Tickets are $12.

Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.

 

