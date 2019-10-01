The Midnight Hour with Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge moves from the Firebird, which is temporarily closed, to Off Broadway.
DJ Hal Greens is also on the bill.
Tickets are $12.
Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
