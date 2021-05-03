 Skip to main content
The Monkees return to Family Arena for November concert
The Monkees return to Family Arena for November concert

The Monkees

The Monkees

 Photo by Sherri Hansen

The Monkees Farewell Tour comes to Family Arena with a show on Nov. 9. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Family Arena box office. Ticket prices are $50-$100.

Get more information at familyarena.com.

