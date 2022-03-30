 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The National heading to St. Louis Music Park on summer tour

 Photo credit: Graham MacIndoe

The National comes to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a gig at 8 p.m. Sept. 17. 

Tickets are $39.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1 at ticketmaster.com.

In a statement, the band said: "We are excited to finally share our full tour itinerary for summer 2022. The last couple years have given us ample time for reflection and rejuvenation. Summer 2022 is a time for reunion. We look forward to gathering with friends, old and new. United in music and light, suspended in time. We hope you can join us."

News