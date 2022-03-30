The National heading to St. Louis Music Park on summer tour

The National comes to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a gig at 8 p.m. Sept. 17.
Tickets are $39.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1 at ticketmaster.com.
In a statement, the band said: "We are excited to finally share our full tour itinerary for summer 2022. The last couple years have given us ample time for reflection and rejuvenation. Summer 2022 is a time for reunion. We look forward to gathering with friends, old and new. United in music and light, suspended in time. We hope you can join us."
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
