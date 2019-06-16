Six decades in, the O'Jays can still answer to the name the Mighty O'Jays.
Appropriately opening its Saturday night concert at a packed Fox Theatre with “Give the People What They Want,” the legendary soul group’s Eddie Levert, Walter Williams and Eric Grant, accompanied by a full band with a six-piece horn section, delivered the timeless ballads and Philadelphia soul dance songs that make them such an endearing, not to mention enduring, staple. The 90-minute show was dedicated to “all the lovely ladies.”
Decked out in red tuxedos complete with matching shoes, the group fired up its distinct repertoire, blending the singers’ unmistakable harmonies with the band’s plush fullness on songs such as “Living for the Weekend,” “I Love Music” (cue the mirror ball video), “Stairway to Heaven,” “Let Me Make Love to You” and “Forever Mine,” which segued into “Darlin’ Darlin’ Baby (Sweet Tender Love)” without warning and with ease, despite their very different tempos.
Levert, the centerpiece of the group, got close with some fans down front during his spoken interlude during “Cry Together,” sending them into near-frenzy mode.
“Love Train,” a favorite uptempo jam, came with video of the group performing it long ago on “Soul Train,” and response to the song prompted the group to perform it a second time (save for a screw-up or a different version of a song, though, does any song really need to be performed back-to-back in concert?)
During a seated interlude, Levert addressed the crowd, and it sang "Happy Birthday” to him (he turns 77 today). Levert revealed “I'm not happy to be 77. I'm old as hell,” and said his body parts are falling apart. It was totally expected the conversation would take a sexual turn, and it did. Levert, who has a mouth on him for sure, continued with “I’ve done it all. I can’t do no more. It’s a shame. All I can do is look at it.”
Thanking the crowd for its decades of support, he gave a special mention to the late St. Louis DJ Dr. Jockenstein, then Levert introduced a medley that included “Sunshine,” “Survival,” “You Got Your Hooks in Me” and “Brandy.”
The O'Jays weren't seated for long, ramping the show back up to bring it all home with classics “Backstabbers,” “Used Ta Be My Girl” and “For the Love of Money.”
Veteran R&B singer Stephanie Mills, who rose to fame long ago as Dorothy in “The Wiz” on Broadway, opened for the O'Jays. She's still wowing audiences, though it took her, her band and the sound a moment to find common ground during early songs “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” “What Cha Gonna Do With My Lovin” and “(You're Puttin’) A Rush on Me.”
It was when she switched the tempo for “I've Learned to Respect the Power of Love,” written by St. Louis native Angela Winbush, that Mills found her sweetest spot as the true powerhouse rose to the occasion.
Showing she’s keeping up with the times even while largely staying out of the spotlight, Mills delighted with a bit of new singer H.E.R.’s “Focus,” leading into “Feel the Fire” and a brief Aretha Franklin tribute with “Call Me." She closed with “Home,” her signature song from "The Wiz."
At one point during her set, her three male background singers took over while Mills took a break from the stage. One could question if her set was really long enough to allow her singers to detour into a Luther Vandross, Michael Jackson and Pendergrass tribute medley, followed by the band’s instrumental cover of Sheila E.’s “The Glamorous Life.”
Mills, who is raising a teenage son with special needs, introduced him to the crowd, and Farad and his mom plugged his children’s book together.