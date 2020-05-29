The Pageant debuting its Livestream Concert Series with Tonina, Greek Fire, the Mighty Pines

Tonina performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Tonina, Greek Fire, the Mighty Pines, and The Hard Promises: A Tribute to Tom Petty are the first acts lined up for the Pageant’s new Livestream Concert Series. Each night of the series, acts will perform to an empty house at the Pageant in performances that will be livestreamed from the Pageant to viewers at home. Viewings are free. Donations are welcome. View the livestreams at hyfi.com/thepageant. -- The Mighty Pines album release concert for “Late Last Night,” 9 p.m. June 6 -- The Hard Promises: A Tribute to Tom Petty, 9 p.m. June 13, -- Greek Fire, 9 p.m. June 20 -- Tonina, 9 p.m. June 27 Get more information at thepageant.com.
Greek Fire
Courtesy of the artist
Conor Murphy of Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jr. Clooney performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tonina performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jr. Clooney performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Natalie Huiras of Mascoutah and Gage Simmons of Nashville, Illinois, before Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Conor Murphy of Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Hellwig of Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tonina performs at Delmar Hall in 2019.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Maggie and Rich Schilling of Webster Groves before Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Hanna (left) and Ben Avery, of Ballwin, before Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Luke Fazzary and Jen Somer, both of New York, before Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Orlandez Lewis of St. Louis and Riley Dodson of Edwardsville before Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Eric Hudson of Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tonina performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Bryton Hill (left) and Hannah Gray, both of Tulsa, Okla., before Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Kaylee Wielt (left) and Grant Smith, both of Mount Vernon, Ill., before Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Sara Halilbasic (left) and her brother Edi Halilbasic, both of St. Louis, before Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tonina performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Elise Brown (left) of St. Louis and Angela Boone of Belleville before Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tonina performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Carey McGehee (left) and Tyler Abbott, both of Hastings, Neb., before Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Conor Murphy of Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Ricky Sampson of Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Krista Trent (left) and Bonnie Armbruster, both of St. Louis, before Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Dailyn Darr (left) and Jake Cockrum, both of Marion, Ill., before Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
From the left, Gabriel Smith, of Granite City, and Olivia Ajero, of Edwardsville, before Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Conor Murphy of Foxing performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
