The Pageant debuting its Livestream Concert Series with Tonina, Greek Fire, the Mighty Pines
The Pageant debuting its Livestream Concert Series with Tonina, Greek Fire, the Mighty Pines

Foxing, Tonina and Jr. Clooney at Delmar Hall

Tonina performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Tonina, Greek Fire, the Mighty Pines, and The Hard Promises: A Tribute to Tom Petty are the first acts lined up for the Pageant’s new Livestream Concert Series. Each night of the series, acts will perform to an empty house at the Pageant in performances that will be livestreamed from the Pageant to viewers at home.

Viewings are free. Donations are welcome. View the livestreams at hyfi.com/thepageant.

Here’s the schedule:

-- The Mighty Pines album release concert for “Late Last Night,”  9 p.m. June 6

-- The Hard Promises: A Tribute to Tom Petty, 9 p.m. June 13,

-- Greek Fire, 9 p.m. June 20

-- Tonina, 9 p.m. June 27

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Greek Fire

Greek Fire

 

