The Pageant, Delmar Hall, Off Broadway requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for admission
The Pageant, Delmar Hall, Off Broadway requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for admission

Black Pumas at the Pageant

Eric Burton of Black Pumas performs for a sold-out crowd at the Pageant in St. Louis on Thursday Aug. 5, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Beginning today (Aug. 9), admission to the Pageant and Delmar Hall requires proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

“While we believe that most of our patrons are already vaccinated, our continuing goal is to provide as safe an environment as practically possible. ... This policy will be in effect until further notice, or as a favorite Uncle of ours says, not forever just for now.”

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test can be in the form of a physical copy or a snapshot in a mobile phone with matching photo ID.

Off Broadway is instituting the same policy beginning Aug. 11. Refunds are available at Off Broadway until Aug. 16. Email promos@offbroadwaystl.com for questions or refunds.

Face masks are still needed to enter the venues.

Get more information at thepageant.com and at offbroadwaystl.com.

Blue Strawberry adopted a similar policy last week, as did the Gramophone today.

