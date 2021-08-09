 Skip to main content
The Pageant, Delmar Hall requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for admission
0 comments

The Pageant, Delmar Hall requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for admission

{{featured_button_text}}
Black Pumas at the Pageant

Eric Burton of Black Pumas performs for a sold-out crowd at the Pageant in St. Louis on Thursday Aug. 5, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Beginning today (Aug. 9), admission to the Pageant and Delmar Hall requires proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

“While we believe that most of our patrons are already vaccinated, our continuing goal is to provide as safe an environment as practically possible...This policy will be in effect until further notice, or as a favorite Uncle of ours says, not forever just for now.”

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test can be in the form of a physical copy or a snapshot in a mobile phone with matching photo ID.

Face masks are still needed to enter either venue.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pop music found to be just as violent as rap music

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories