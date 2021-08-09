The Pageant, Delmar Hall requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for admission

Beginning today (Aug. 9), admission to the Pageant and Delmar Hall requires proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

“While we believe that most of our patrons are already vaccinated, our continuing goal is to provide as safe an environment as practically possible...This policy will be in effect until further notice, or as a favorite Uncle of ours says, not forever just for now.”

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test can be in the form of a physical copy or a snapshot in a mobile phone with matching photo ID.

Face masks are still needed to enter either venue.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.