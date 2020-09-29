 Skip to main content
The Pageant, reopening in October, adds more shows to its schedule
Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Beth Bombara, Jake’s Leg, and Street Fighting Band: A Rolling Stones Tribute are among the new shows announced to take place at the Pageant. 

The venue recently announced it is reopening for concerts with audiences Oct. 24 with Anthology: Tribute to Allman Brothers Band. The concerts will follow COVID-19 precautions, and will take place at a much reduced capacity.

Click here for the previously-announced shows.

The newly-added shows are:

Street Fighting Band: A Rolling Stones Tribute, Nov. 14

Beth Bombara, Nov. 20, on sale at 5 p.m. Oct. 2

Jake’s Leg (Grateful Dead tribute), Nov. 21

Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Nov. 24-25

Steve Pecaro’s Annual Stevie Ray Vaughn Tribute, Nov. 28

All shows go on sale at 5 p.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

