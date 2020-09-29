The Pageant, reopening in October, adds more shows to its schedule

Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Beth Bombara, Jake’s Leg, and Street Fighting Band: A Rolling Stones Tribute are among the new shows announced to take place at the Pageant.
The venue recently announced it is reopening for concerts with audiences Oct. 24 with Anthology: Tribute to Allman Brothers Band. The concerts will follow COVID-19 precautions, and will take place at a much reduced capacity.
The newly-added shows are:
• Street Fighting Band: A Rolling Stones Tribute, Nov. 14
• Beth Bombara, Nov. 20, on sale at 5 p.m. Oct. 2
• Jake’s Leg (Grateful Dead tribute), Nov. 21
• Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Nov. 24-25
• Steve Pecaro’s Annual Stevie Ray Vaughn Tribute, Nov. 28
All shows go on sale at 5 p.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
