 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Psychedelic Furs heading to the Pageant with X

Psychedelic Furs

Psychedelic Furs

 Photo credit: Mathew Reeves

The Psychedelic Furs’ ”Made of Rain” tour comes to the Pageant with a show on July 25. Show time is at 8 p.m.

X is also on the bill.

Tickets are $40-$50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars; 'CODA' makes history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News