The Record Company bringing 'Play Loud Tour' to Delmar Hall

The Record Company heads to Delmar Hall Nov. 7 for a stop on its “Play Loud Tour.”
A support act will be announced.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
-
Tickets are $24-$29 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not currently open.
The concert is presented by 105.7 the Point.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
