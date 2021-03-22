 Skip to main content
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, Ghost-Note added to concert series at the Big Top
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, Ghost-Note added to concert series at the Big Top

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

 Courtesy of the artist

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and Ghost-Note have been added to the concert lineup at the Big Top in Grand Center that also includes Martin Sexton. The concerts help bring national touring acts back to St. Louis.

Here the schedule so far:

-- 8 p.m. March 25, Martin Sexton

-- 4:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. April 11, Ghost-Note,

-- 7:30 p.m. April 24, the Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band with DeeOhGee

The shows are presented by Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Jamo Presents. Kranzberg Arts Foundation is behind the Open Air Concert Series, while Jamo Presents is also behind the concerts at City Foundry STL.

"We're very excited to kick off our live concert series at The Big Top on March 25. The Big Top is an extremely unique venue, and we can't wait to activate it with live music. The series will focus on touring national and regional acts and will strive to showcase an eclectic offering of genres," said Jamo Presents owner Drew Jameson.  

COVID-19 protocols and policies will be in place. The venue will also feature tech upgrades and new restrooms. Contactless concessions will be available via a pre-order and QR code system.

Tickets are on sale at metrotix.com and range from $25-$50.

Get more information at metrotix.com and jamopresents.com.

 

