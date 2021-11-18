 Skip to main content
The Revivalists heading to the Factory with the Record Company
The Revivalists heading to the Factory with the Record Company

The Revivalists

The Revivalists

 Courtesy of the artist

The Revivalists is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a concert on April 6. The show is part of the band’s “Into the Stars Tour.”

Show time is 7:30 p.m.

The Record Company is also on the bill.

Tickets start at $40-$50 and go on sale at noon Nov. 19 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Factory requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

 

