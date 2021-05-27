 Skip to main content
The Robert Cray Band coming to Chesterfield Amphitheater
The Robert Cray Band coming to Chesterfield Amphitheater

Music Americana Awards

Lifetime achievement award for performance winner Robert Cray performs during the Americana Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

 Mark Zaleski

The Robert Cray Band is at Chesterfield Amphitheater with a show on Aug. 17.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $39.50-$59.50 and go on sale at at 10 a.m. May 28.

The show benefits Keep Live Alive St. Louis.

Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheatre.com.

