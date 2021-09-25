The Rolling Stones advise fans to get vaccinated or tested as tour starts Sunday in St. Louis

In a recorded message to fans on its social media prior to its tour relaunching Sunday at the Dome at America's Center, the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, Keith Richards are advising their fans to either get the COVID-19 vaccine, as they have themselves, or to get tested.
The goal is for everyone to have a safer night out at their concerts, “No. Filter Tour 2021”
-
Alanis Morissette captivates at 'Jagged Little Pill' concert at packed Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
-
Rolling Stones get moving again with tour that launches in St. Louis with opener Revivalists
-
Nelly heading to Ballpark Village for birthday party concert
-
Chuck Berry's grandsons are keeping rock pioneer's legacy alive
-
Big, stirring vocals ring out at Chris Stapleton's packed Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert
Looking forward to seeing you at a show soon, keep safe! pic.twitter.com/sDPDsCvYjg— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 24, 2021
To be clear, vaccines or negative tests are not required for entry into the concert Sunday. What is required is that face masks must be worn indoors at all times while eating or drinking, as stated on the Explore St. Louis website.
The band says to go on and wear them as they’re no big deal.
Show time for the “No Filter Tour 2021” is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and the Revivalists open.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.