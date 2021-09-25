 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Rolling Stones advise fans to get vaccinated or tested as tour starts Sunday in St. Louis
0 comments

The Rolling Stones advise fans to get vaccinated or tested as tour starts Sunday in St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}
Rolling Stones stage under construction at The Dome at America's Center

The drum kit of the late Charlie Watts sits onstage as the set is built for The Rolling Stones' Sunday concert at The Dome at America's Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Drummer Steve Jordan will take over the kit for the band's 'No Filter' tour. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

In a recorded message to fans on its social media prior to its tour relaunching Sunday at the Dome at America's Center, the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, Keith Richards are advising their fans to either get the COVID-19 vaccine, as they have themselves, or to get tested.

The goal is for everyone to have a safer night out at their concerts, “No. Filter Tour 2021”

To be clear, vaccines or negative tests are not required for entry into the concert Sunday. What is required is that face masks must be worn indoors at all times while eating or drinking, as stated on the Explore St. Louis website.

The band says to go on and wear them as they’re no big deal.

Show time for the “No Filter Tour 2021” is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and the Revivalists open.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez reflects on 'taboo' of serving as brand ambassador in the 2000s

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News