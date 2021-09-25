The Rolling Stones advise fans to get vaccinated or tested as tour starts Sunday in St. Louis

In a recorded message to fans on its social media prior to its tour relaunching Sunday at the Dome at America's Center, the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, Keith Richards are advising their fans to either get the COVID-19 vaccine, as they have themselves, or to get tested.

The goal is for everyone to have a safer night out at their concerts, “No. Filter Tour 2021”

To be clear, vaccines or negative tests are not required for entry into the concert Sunday. What is required is that face masks must be worn indoors at all times while eating or drinking, as stated on the Explore St. Louis website.

The band says to go on and wear them as they’re no big deal.

Show time for the “No Filter Tour 2021” is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and the Revivalists open.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.