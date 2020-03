The Rolling Stones announced it’s postponing its upcoming “No Filter” tour that was playing the Dome at America’s Center on June 27. The expected postponement comes in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. The band posted the announcement on Twitter today.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets as more information is forthcoming. There’s no refund information available yet.

The tour was scheduled to begin May 8 in San Diego.

