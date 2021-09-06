The Roots ‘bless’ the Factory with nonstop 2-hour show in overdue return to St. Louis

CHESTERFIELD — If you think you know The Roots from watching the band on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC, think again.
Long before becoming late-night TV’s hippest house band, The Roots was an innovative, even ground-breaking hip-hop group from Philadelphia focusing on live, full instruments.
The Roots reminded us of its greatness when emcee Black Thought, drummer Questlove, guitarist Captain Kirk Douglas and the rest of the still-powerful ensemble brought its brief tour to the new Factory in Chesterfield for its long-overdue return to the St. Louis market.
And oh how we’ve missed The Roots, whose last scheduled appearance here was a 2011 LouFest gig canceled thanks to Hurricane Irene.
In the venue’s first hip-hop concert, The Roots delivered two hours of nonstop fire, a continuously hot stream of music without break or chit-chat save for a few seconds at the top of the show when Black Thought told the modest-sized crowd he wanted to “bless this beautiful new venue.”
Consider it blessed. The large band, 10 pieces deep, opened with Black Thought’s solo tune “Thought Vs. Everybody” from his “Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel” album before taking it way back with Roots songs such as “Clones,” “Proceed,” “What They Do,” “The Next Movement” and “Dynamite!” effectively stacking the earlier portion of the show with some of its best material.
There was still much to come as the band loosened up the repertoire and ventured out as the evening progressed.
Throughout the night, these elder statesman of rap, as always, pushed the boundaries of what hip-hop can be with its reinventions, interludes and genre-hopping that saw it dipping into Stevie Wonder, Guns N’ Roses, Sugarhill Gang and Donna Summer, along with inspired cover choices such as bringing in Main Source’s classic “Lookin’ Out the Front Door,” Curtis Mayfield’s “Move on Up” and the J.B.’s “Gimme Some More.”
Make no mistake about the band’s affection for The Blackbyrds — the band performed Donald Byrd’s “Think Twice, ” Donald Byrd’s “Change (Makes You Want to Hustle” and The Blackbyrds’ “Rock Creek Park.”
A nod to fallen hip-hop heroes featured The Roots on DMX’s “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend,” Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” Big Pun’s “Still Not a Player” and more. Yet, the medley never felt like an in memoriam segment.
Each player got special time in the spotlight for his solo, the most notable among them guitarist Douglas and Damon “Tuba Gooding Jr.” Bryson. Bryson killed it on the sousaphone all night; it was hard to take your eyes off his energy. Douglas’ extended shine included his quick dips into Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and Sade’s “The Sweetest Taboo.” He also sang the “You Got Me” hook popularized by Erykah Badu and Jill Scott.
Questlove’s solo was a brief interlude near show’s end that left fans craving more.
St. Louis DJs James Biko and Stan Da Man were on hand to warm up the crowd with their mostly throwback selection of tunes, and both got The Roots’ fans ready.
Still, one can’t help but think it was a bit of a missed opportunity that Questlove, a phenomenal DJ with deep roots, didn’t serve as his group’s own opening act, though the idea of working twice as hard likely would have been overwhelming.
Concertgoers had to produce proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test prior to entry to the venue. Many concertgoers wore masks inside the venue.