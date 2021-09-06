The Roots ‘bless’ the Factory with nonstop 2-hour show in overdue return to St. Louis

There was still much to come as the band loosened up the repertoire and ventured out as the evening progressed.

Throughout the night, these elder statesman of rap, as always, pushed the boundaries of what hip-hop can be with its reinventions, interludes and genre-hopping that saw it dipping into Stevie Wonder, Guns N’ Roses, Sugarhill Gang and Donna Summer, along with inspired cover choices such as bringing in Main Source’s classic “Lookin’ Out the Front Door,” Curtis Mayfield’s “Move on Up” and the J.B.’s “Gimme Some More.”

Make no mistake about the band’s affection for The Blackbyrds — the band performed Donald Byrd’s “Think Twice, ” Donald Byrd’s “Change (Makes You Want to Hustle” and The Blackbyrds’ “Rock Creek Park.”

A nod to fallen hip-hop heroes featured The Roots on DMX’s “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend,” Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” Big Pun’s “Still Not a Player” and more. Yet, the medley never felt like an in memoriam segment.