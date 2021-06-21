 Skip to main content
The Roots returning with a concert at the new Factory in Chesterfield
The Roots returning with a concert at the new Factory in Chesterfield

The Roots

 Photo by @iamsuede

The Roots return to St. Louis with a concert Sept. 5 at the new the Factory in Chesterfield.

Concert time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $59.50-$99.50 and go on sale at 10a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com.

The concert is presented by the Factory and Patchwork.

The Factory will open July 16 with deadmau5.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

 

 

 

 

