The Sheldon Concert Hall reschedules its Coffee Concert Series

The Sheldon Concert Hall has rescheduled is 2020-2021 Coffee Concert Series lineup that includes Erin Bode, Dean Christopher, Janet Evra and Anita Jackson. The changes come amid for current pandemic.

The new dates for the season begin October 2021. All the artists remain the same.

-- Erin Bode, Oct. 12-12 (previously scheduled for May 11-12, 2021)

-- Dean Christopher, Nov. 9-10, 2021 (previously scheduled for Feb. 16-17, 2021)

-- Zoe Vonder Haar and Friends: Winter Wonderland, Dec. 7-8 (previously scheduled for June 8-9, 2020)

-- Janet Evra, March 15-16, 2022 (previously scheduled for March 16-17, 2021)

-- Anita Jackson, April 19-20, 2022 (previously scheduled for April 20-21, 2021)

Subscribers and single tickets buyers will be contacted with details on their options for retaining, refunding or donating their tickets. A new on-sale date will be announced soon.