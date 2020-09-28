 Skip to main content
The Sheldon Concert Hall virtually presenting Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis
Wynton Marsalis

Wynton Marsalis

 Photo by Piper Ferguson

The Sheldon Concert Hall will host a virtual Friends of the Sheldon benefit concert with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis: The Sound of Democracy. The event takes place at 7 p.m. Nov. 15.

Proceeds from the streaming event benefit the Sheldon’s education programs.

Performing as a septet with Wynton Marsalis, musicians from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) present a concert of new works and arrangements by Marsalis and featured JLCO members around the theme of freedom and democracy. The septet includes Wynton Marsalis, trumpet/music director; Elliot Mason, trombone; Ted Nash, alto saxophone; Walter Blanding, tenor saxophone; Dan Nimmer, piano; Carlos Henriquez, bass; and Obed Calvaire, drums. 

Patron level tickets are $150 and $250 and not only include access to the concert but a four-week streaming course at Swing University, led by Jazz at Lincoln Center’s director of public programs and education resources Seton Hawkins.

The classes will take place online on Thursdays Oct. 22-Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. The $250 level also includes individual sponsor recognition. 

Tickets for the concert stream-only are $15. Stream will be available for 24 hours following the performance.

Go to TheSheldon.org to order tickets and for more information on how to access the streaming events. Donations will be accepted throughout the event at TheSheldon.org/JLCO/ or by texting “Friend” to 314-582-8848.

