The Sheldon Gala with Renée Elise Goldsberry is canceled, other Sheldon shows postponed
The Sheldon Gala with Renée Elise Goldsberry is canceled, other Sheldon shows postponed

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - HBO Afterparty

Renee Elise Goldsberry arrives at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

 Associated Press

The Sheldon Concert Hall’s 2020 Gala with “Hamilton” star Renée  Elise Goldsberry on March 28 is canceled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.  “The decision was made in cooperation with local efforts to contain and restrict the spread of COVID-19. While this was a challenging decision to make, the Sheldon’s top priority is to protect the well-being and safety of our patrons, artists and staff.”

Ticket-holders can receive a refund at original point of purchase.  The Sheldon is asking if ticket-holders might consider donating the cost of their tickets to the Sheldon instead as the Sheldon Gala is the venue’s biggest fundraiser with all proceeds supporting the Sheldon’s music, art and education programs.

Concert-only ticket buyers will be contacted via e-mail or phone with instructions on how to make their preference known.

All Sheldon-presented concerts through April 15 have been postponed with plans to rescheduled. Ticket buyers should hold onto their tickets as they’ll be honored on the new dates. Some of the postponed concerts include: 

-- Ian Walsh and Kevin Buckley, “Keepin’ It Reel,” March 17 and 18 (morning show)

-- Honoring Our Own, Miz Renee Smith, March 17 (evening show)

-- David Halen, violin, April 1 

-- Brothers Lazaroff, April 4 

Go to the sheldon.org for more information.

