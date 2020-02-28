You are the owner of this article.
'The 85 South Live Tour" with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean coming to Chaifetz Arena
'The 85 South Live Tour" with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean coming to Chaifetz Arena

"The 85 South Tour Live" with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean is at Chaifetz Arena on July 5. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$150 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

