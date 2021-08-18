The String Cheese Incident's concerts at the Big Top in Grand Center are canceled

String Cheese Incident’s Aug. 26-27 concerts at the Big Top in Grand Center are canceled.
In a statement, the band said: "String Cheese friends and family, due to the desire to keep everyone safe during this current rise in cases of COVID the band has come to the decision to reschedule our upcoming Charlottesville, Asheville and Wilmington shows and unfortunately cancel our St. Louis and Backwoods Festival shows. Check the SCI website for more details on the rescheduled dates. The decision was not an easy one, but we feel it is the most responsible given our current situation. We are working on rescheduling and will get that information out when we have it. We look forward to our next chance to share a magical, musical experience with you."
MetroTix will automatically issue a full refund to the credit card used for the original ticket purchase. Look for an email soon with additional refund details.
Get more information at metrotix.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
