 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Struts strutting to the Pageant for 'Strange Days Are Over Tour'
0 comments

The Struts strutting to the Pageant for 'Strange Days Are Over Tour'

{{featured_button_text}}
The Struts

The Struts

 Courtesy of the artist

The Struts is at the Pageant with a concert on Oct. 5 as a stop on its "Strange Days Are Over Tour." Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

105.7 the Point is welcoming the show.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brooke Shields, 56, matches with teen daughters in gingham swimsuits

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports