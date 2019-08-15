The Temptations return to the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Sept. 8; show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30-$60 and are on sale now at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 and at thesheldon.org.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
