The Temptations

Courtesy of ICM Partners

The Temptations return to the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Sept. 8; show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$60 and are on sale now at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 and at thesheldon.org.

 

