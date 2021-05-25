 Skip to main content
The Urge highlights the Point's Big Summer Show at St. Louis Music Park
The Urge highlights the Point's Big Summer Show at St. Louis Music Park

Mississippi Nights Reunion at Delmar Hall

The Urge performs during the Mississippi Nights Reunion at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

105.7 The Point’s A Big Summer Show starring The Urge and Soul Asylum is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights on Aug. 14. Local H and Juliana Hatfield are also on the bill.

Show time is at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 5 p.m. May 27 at ticketmaster.com.

St. Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020, but will reopen later this summer.

