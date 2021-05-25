The Urge highlights the Point's Big Summer Show at St. Louis Music Park

105.7 The Point’s A Big Summer Show starring The Urge and Soul Asylum is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights on Aug. 14. Local H and Juliana Hatfield are also on the bill.
Show time is at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $29.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 5 p.m. May 27 at ticketmaster.com.
St. Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020, but will reopen later this summer.
